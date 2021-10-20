Bannu Division Administration meets on polio eradication

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration, Bannu on Wednesday convened a meeting to review and finalize arrangements for a 6-day anti-polio vaccination campaign that would start from Oct 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration, Bannu on Wednesday convened a meeting to review and finalize arrangements for a 6-day anti-polio vaccination campaign that would start from Oct 21.

The Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Ali Yousafzai was chairing a meeting wherein deputy commissioners and district police officers Bannu, South Waziristan, district police officer Lakki Marwat were present while Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat attended the session via vidoe link.

The meeting was briefed by concerned polio officers of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and South Waziristan.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner Bannu said that polio was a crippling disease and we should join hands for its complete eradication from society. He said foolproof security measures were essential for field staff who were inoculating anti-polio drops to children.

He said that all the resources would be utilized to achieve the target of polio eradication from society. District administration would fulfill all the demands of anti-polio teams that would participate in the campaign, he added.