Bannu Medial College To Be Shifted To New Building Soon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Bannu Medial College to be shifted to new building soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Dean of Bannu Medical College, Dr. Hussain Babar on Thursday said that the college would be soon shifted to newly constructed building in Township complex.

The Dean of the medial college along with consultant called on Commissioner Bannu Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai at his office .

The delegation briefed the Commissioner on PC-1 of newly constructed building and residential schemes in Bannu Medical College.

On the occasion, Commissioner Bannu division directed for the early completion of remaining work so that college be shifted at the earliest keeping in view problems of students and teaching staff. The Commissioner was also informed about other issues of the medical college.

