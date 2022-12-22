UrduPoint.com

Bannu Operation Injured Sepoy Embraces Martyrdom: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A Pakistan Army soldier identified as Sepoy Haleem Khan, who was injured during a clearance operation at CTD complex Bannu, embraced martyrdom on Thursday at CMH Rawalpindi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyred soldier had received severe injuries due to terrorists' fire during the clearance operation.

Shaheed Sepoy Haleem, 29, a resident of Hijira of Ponch district, was survived by three children.

