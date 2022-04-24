UrduPoint.com

Bannu Police Displayed Pictures Of Drug Dealers On Prominent Place

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) ::Bannu Police posted pictures of drug dealers and their accomplices in public places in order to get the general public aware as the drug menace has destroyed the future of our generation and student.

DIG Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar while talking to media men here on Sunday said, the Bannu Police post pictures of drug dealers and their agents in all Police Stations so as to save the younger generation from the clutches of the people involved in drug dealing. He said drug menace has destroyed the future of our young generation and students in particular.

These drug dealers and their facilitators, he said, are responsible for destroying our young generation and society. DIG Bannu said that pictures were made so that people could recognize their faces and could stay away from their support, especially those who were not aware that they are the drug smugglers.

