Bannu Police Holds Ceremony To Observe Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:32 PM

Bannu Police holds ceremony to observe Defence Day

Bannu Police holds a ceremony at Police Lines Bannu in connection with observance of Defence Day of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Bannu Police holds a ceremony at Police Lines Bannu in connection with observance of Defence Day of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Divisional Commissioner Bannu, Adil Siddique spoke on the occasion and said the whole nation had to renew the pledge of getting together for foiling the nefarious design of our enemies.

He said we have to remained united for solidarity and integrity of mother land and for giving a befitting reply to those who have a look of evil eye on us.

There ceremony was also addressed by Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Attaur Rehman and District Police Officer, Yasir Afridi.

They said observance of Defence Day of Pakistan on September 6 was aimed at showing to the world that Pakistan was a strong nuclear state and its security forces have the potential of giving befitting reply to any aggression.

They added that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and freeing of the jugular vein is the main responsibility of every citizen of the country.

