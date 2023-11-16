Bannu police repulse attack on check post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Terrorists, armed with sophisticated weapons and hand-grenades, attacked a police checkpoint in the Domel area of Bannu district; however, police effectively repelled the attack, and no casualties were reported.

According to a police spokesman, Bannu police informed us on Thursday that the assailants attacked the Spina Tangi checkpost during the wee hours with modern weapons and hand grenades. Despite the intensity of the assault, the police timely and retaliatory response forced the attackers to flee from the scene.

Thankfully, all policemen at the post remained unharmed, said the police spokesman.

Upon receiving the report, a heavy contingent of police and FC personnel promptly arrived at the scene and initiated a thorough search of the area to nab the terrorists.