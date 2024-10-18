Open Menu

Bannu Police Repulse Attack On Check Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Bannu police repulse attack on check post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Police in Bannu have repulsed a late-night miscreants’ attack on a check post making them run for their lives in Fatahkhel area, police informed on Friday.

As per detailed, during late night hours, miscreants attacked Lora Pul, Fatahkhel police check post with heavy arms and rockets, however the police, already on high alert, effectively retaliated the attack.

In the wake of a befitting response by police, miscreants escaped the area taking advantage of the darkness.

The intime and effective response by the Fatahkhel police averted police casualties. Later a search operation was launched in the area to arrest the miscreants.

