Bannu Police Repulse Attack On Check Post
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Police in Bannu have repulsed a late-night miscreants’ attack on a check post making them run for their lives in Fatahkhel area, police informed on Friday.
As per detailed, during late night hours, miscreants attacked Lora Pul, Fatahkhel police check post with heavy arms and rockets, however the police, already on high alert, effectively retaliated the attack.
In the wake of a befitting response by police, miscreants escaped the area taking advantage of the darkness.
The intime and effective response by the Fatahkhel police averted police casualties. Later a search operation was launched in the area to arrest the miscreants.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Unannounced loadshedding, gas pressure issues resolved: Sui Northern Gas Manager2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in two operations12 minutes ago
-
Education key to country's future: Dr. Musadik12 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit gang; arrest two12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on quacks in S.Waziristan Lower22 minutes ago
-
Fake lawyer arrested for fraud, theft in Chichawatani31 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest six accused, recover ammunition32 minutes ago
-
Tailor electrocuted32 minutes ago
-
Health sector-related issues to be resolved in S.Waziristan: Advisor51 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held52 minutes ago
-
Seven water thieves held52 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui1 hour ago