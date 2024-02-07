Bannu Police Repulse Terrorists’ Attack On Miryan Police Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) An attack by the terrorists on Miryan police station was repulsed by the police, making the terrorists run for their lives and flee the area, police said on Wednesday.
According to police, the terrorists attacked Miryan police station from two sides resulting only in damage to the thermal cameras installed on the walls of the police station.
In retaliation for an effective police response, the terrorists escaped from the area. No loss of life was reported in the attack.
It merits mention here that last month police eliminated a terrorist in the Terriram area in the vicinity of Miryan police station during an operation.
Two policemen were martyred in the operation and two others had sustained injuries.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commonwealth delegation receives briefing on election preparations in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: A Beacon of Hope for oppressed Kashmiris6 minutes ago
-
Distribution and delivery of election material continues in Hazara division6 minutes ago
-
Police conduct flag march in connection with election security6 minutes ago
-
Saffron production in IIOJK declines by over 67 percent in 14 years, report says6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police evolve foolproof security arrangements16 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns blast incident of Pishin, Killa Saifullah16 minutes ago
-
4497 police personnel deputes in 728 polling stations of Ghotki distts16 minutes ago
-
Sindh produces eminent writers including Ali Baba: Madad Ali16 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns blasts in Pashin, Qilla Saifulah16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Malaysian DG Immigration discuss issues of Pakistan nationals26 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Education, DC inspect schools up-gradation26 minutes ago