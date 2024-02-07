Open Menu

Bannu Police Repulse Terrorists’ Attack On Miryan Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Bannu police repulse terrorists’ attack on Miryan police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) An attack by the terrorists on Miryan police station was repulsed by the police, making the terrorists run for their lives and flee the area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the terrorists attacked Miryan police station from two sides resulting only in damage to the thermal cameras installed on the walls of the police station.

In retaliation for an effective police response, the terrorists escaped from the area. No loss of life was reported in the attack.

It merits mention here that last month police eliminated a terrorist in the Terriram area in the vicinity of Miryan police station during an operation.

Two policemen were martyred in the operation and two others had sustained injuries.

