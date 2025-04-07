Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

A delegation of the Bannu Qaumi Jirga called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at Chief Minister's House on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A delegation of the Bannu Qaumi Jirga called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at Chief Minister's House on Monday.

The delegation included Provincial Minister Pakhtoon Yar Khan, MNA Maulana Naseem Shah, MPA Adnan Wazir, as well as political and social figures, elders, and religious scholars from the region.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Chief Secretary Home , the concerned Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner, and DPO were also present on this occasion.

The meeting deliberated upon the current law and order situation in Bannu and various related matters. The delegation briefed the Chief Minister on the demands presented at the recently held Qaumi Jirga in Bannu.

They also informed him about the difficulties faced by the local population due to road closures in the area.

The Chief Minister agreed in principle to the demands of the Bannu Qaumi Jirga and decided to prepare a roadmap for addressing these issues.

He assured the delegation that a mechanism would be devised for the phased reopening of closed roads in Bannu to facilitate public movement.

On this occasion, a decision was made to form a committee to resolve issues related to the reinstatement of dismissed police personnel from Bannu, matters concerning the Fourth schedule, and those under 3 MPO, among others.

The delegates assured the government of their full cooperation for the restoration of peace in the region.

Speaking to the delegates, the Chief Minister stated that out of the 16 points approved by the Provincial Apex Committee, 12 have already been implemented, while efforts are ongoing to implement the remaining four.

Stressing the importance of public trust and support in eliminating terrorism, he said that no war can be won without the support and confidence of the people, and steps are being taken to restore public trust in the system.

The Chief Minister urged the delegation to play an active role in expelling out terrorists from the region and to fully cooperate with the government in this regard.

He made it clear that no military operations are taking place in any part of the province; however, intelligence-based operations against miscreants are continuing.

The police, particularly the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), are being given a lead role in the fight against terrorism, and concrete steps are being taken to strengthen the police force.

APP/fam