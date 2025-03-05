Bannu Terror Attack: A Family Wiped Out In Seconds
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In a heart-wrenching tragedy, six members of the same family including children were martyred in the brutal terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment, turning a moment of peace into devastation.
As families were gathering for Iftar, chaos erupted with a sudden explosion, followed by an even deadlier second blast.
The home of Khaleel Nawaz became a scene of horror as the roof of his house collapsed, burying his loved ones under the rubble.
"In an instant, I lost my four daughters, my son, and my daughter-in-law," he recounted in tears with a question, "when will this cycle of terror end?"
The city on Wednesday mourned as 12 martyrs were laid to rest in a collective funeral at Bannu sports Complex, attended by grieving families, political figures, and thousands of citizens.
Recent Stories
Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan
Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bannu terror attack: A family wiped out in seconds6 minutes ago
-
DPM hails President Trump's announcement to withdraw US military equipment left in Afghanistan6 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur embarks on city-wide tour to enhance community safety6 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness half faith, Parliamentary Secretary6 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes Arab League's approval of Egyptian President's plan for Gaza's reconstruction6 minutes ago
-
DPO awards 40 best performing cops6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 8 outlaws6 minutes ago
-
Street criminal arrested, stolen motorcycle recovered6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for construction of commuter-friendly bus stops6 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns PTI bail hearing, seeks prosecution arguments6 minutes ago
-
Food authority seizes 25,000 kg of substandard, hazardous pickles16 minutes ago
-
Restoration of roads in Kaghan Valley accelerated after heavy snowfall, landslides16 minutes ago