Bannu Terror Attack: A Family Wiped Out In Seconds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Bannu terror attack: A family wiped out in seconds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In a heart-wrenching tragedy, six members of the same family including children were martyred in the brutal terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment, turning a moment of peace into devastation.

As families were gathering for Iftar, chaos erupted with a sudden explosion, followed by an even deadlier second blast.

The home of Khaleel Nawaz became a scene of horror as the roof of his house collapsed, burying his loved ones under the rubble.

"In an instant, I lost my four daughters, my son, and my daughter-in-law," he recounted in tears with a question, "when will this cycle of terror end?"

The city on Wednesday mourned as 12 martyrs were laid to rest in a collective funeral at Bannu sports Complex, attended by grieving families, political figures, and thousands of citizens.

