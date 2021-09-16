Bannu to be made model distt : Shah Muhammad Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee Bannu and Transport Minister, Shah Muhammad Wazir Wednesday said that development projects worth billions of rupees have been initiated to make Bannu a model district with all facilitate avaliable to people.

He said that on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan , all relevant departments have released development funds including Rs.1.80 billion for the beautification to improve civic facilities.

He said release of huge amounts vof funds was a proof of government's seriousness and interest in development of Bannu and providing relief to the people.

Talking to APP, he said that projects completed under beautification plan included construction of roads, expansion of Mandan canal, construction of parks and food street, shifting and relocation of cattle market and bus terminal and implementation of the traffic plan.

He said that installation of water filtration plants and construction of public latrines were also part of the beautification project.

Giving details of major development projects , Shah Muhammad Wazir said that it include beautification project costing Rs.

1.80 billion , construction of Rescue 1122 building with a cost of Rs. 39 million, Bannu industrial zone and construction of a modern children welfare home.

While appreciating Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for his personal interest in the development of Bannu, he thanked provincial government on the approval of Rs.1000 million for construction of Cadet College to provide quality education to students of the region.

Other development projects include construction of Bannu Sports Complex at a cost of Rs. 260 million to provide better sports facilities, Dar-ul- Aman construction .

The construction of dams projects include approval of Shakto Dam with a cost of Rs. 2 billion and Baran dam raising project at a cost of Rs. 7 billion for irrigation purposes.

Shah Muhammad Wazir said that gynecology and peds blocks were constructed to provide best care facilities.

Under the beautification project 70 million machinery has been purchased for cleanliness of the city and work on Bannu circular road costing Rs. 7 billion was underway.