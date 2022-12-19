UrduPoint.com

Banquet Hall Gymkhana Club Rwp Completed

Published December 19, 2022

Banquet hall Gymkhana Club Rwp completed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The construction work of banquet hall at Gymkhana Club has been completed to facilitate the citizens.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan had completed the construction work of banquet hall at Gymkhana Club here.

She informed that the members of the club and citizens can host family functions in the hall which has capacity of nearly 200 persons.

