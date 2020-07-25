UrduPoint.com
Banquet Hall Sealed Over SOPs Violation, Fine Imposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Banquet hall sealed over SOPs violation, fine imposed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration launched operation and sealed a banquet Hall at Khanewal Road over violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed has raided against revel banquet Hall situated at Khanewal Road where wedding ceremony was continued despite ban on marriage halls due to Covid-19.

The fine Rs 30,000 was also imposed to banquet Hall owner.

The district administration had received information that marriage function was underway in the banquet Hall last night on which action was taken under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Police and civil defence staff participated in the operation.

APP /sak9:25 hrs

