Banquets Can't Bring Lifeless Opposition Into Power: Fawad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Banquets can't bring lifeless opposition into power: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said lavish banquets cannot bring a lifeless opposition into power.

In a statement, he said he was disappointed by the opposition's negative behaviour, as no issue related to the problems of the common man came under discussion during the banquet.

He was commenting on the dinner hosted by PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif for the opposition parties in Islamabad.

He said the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif cannot bring such a scattered opposition together.

The Information Minister said the opposition should do politics on issues, as politics on public issues was the real service to the nation.

The opposition, Fawad Chaudhry regretted opposition was yet to respond to the government's recommendations to move ahead with the proposed electoral reforms and the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

