Bantwa to hold free medical camp at Sujawal

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Bantwa Memon Jamait will organize a free medical camp to facilitate the people here on Sunday, January 2 at Sujwal.

During the camp, Renowned Doctors from Karachi will examine deserving patients and will provide free medicines.

All out arrangements were being taken to hold free medical camp, besides publicity campaign which was being run by Media club Sujawal, Jameat ulema-e islam, JTI and other Social welfare organization.