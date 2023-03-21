UrduPoint.com

Baochistan To Adopt 'Child Marriages Prohibition Act', FSC Told

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Baochistan to adopt 'Child Marriages Prohibition Act', FSC told

The Federal Shariat Court was informed on Tuesday that a legislative bill titled, "The Balochistan Child Marriages Prohibition Act, 2021" had been prepared to prevent child marriage in the Province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Federal Shariat Court was informed on Tuesday that a legislative bill titled, "The Balochistan Child Marriages Prohibition Act, 2021" had been prepared to prevent child marriage in the Province.

A bench of the Federal Shariat Court comprising of Chief Justice Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer, Justice Khadim Hussain and Justice M. Shaikh, Judge, heard the suo-moto case regarding forced marriage of a 5 years old girl in Baluchistan, District Khuzdar.

During the course of hearing, all federating units were represented by their respective Law officers. The officer representing the Province of Balochistan submitted a report that they have drafted a bill titled, "The Balochistan Child Marriages Prohibition Act, 2021".

The Government of Balochistan has prepared a draft law to prevent child marriage in the Province, following a Suo Moto notice taken by the Federal Shariat Court in a matter where a five -year-old girl was forcefully married.

The proposed law aims to prevent the practice of child marriage and protect the rights of children in the province. It has been drafted in response to Suo Moto Notice taken by the Federal Shariat Court.

The draft law is prepared by the Provincial Government after consultation with the Provincial Commission on Status of Women and Provincial Social.



