BAP Additional General Secretary Hashmi joins PPP

Central Additional General Secretary of Balochistan Awami party Syed Hasnain Hashmi on Saturday formally joined Pakistan People's Party

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Central Additional General Secretary of Balochistan Awami party Syed Hasnain Hashmi on Saturday formally joined Pakistan People's Party .

He made this announcement in a joining ceremony held at his home in Quetta in the presence of provincial president of Pakistan people's party Mir Changez Jamali , General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, Secretary Information Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai.

Syed Hasnain Hashmi said that after deliberations and consultation with his likeminded companions he reached to the conclusion that PPP is the only party which can resolve problems faced by country and especially Balochistan.

He said that the sacrifices given by the party leadership and the vision for progress and peace are the main reasons that inspired him to join In the lust of power a political party and its leader have turned radical and caused irreparable loss to the state institutions and political environment of country whereas the workers and leadership of Peoples Party have given innumerable sacrifices for the countrym, said Hasnain Hashmi.

He further added that he will untiringly to ensure that Quetta and Balochistan become strong castles of Peoples party.

While addressing the occasion PPP provincial president Changez Jamali and others said that Pakistan People's Party is getting strong and stable in Balochistan.

The people of the province have come to know that the People's Party is the only party that has the understanding to solve the problems of Balochistan.

They said that the political environment of Balochistan is different from other regions.

Mutual respect and traditions are given great importance. Syed Hasnain Hashmi is the son of a family member of a prominent political family of the province, from whom the people of Balochistan have many expectations. By joining the party, the PPP will become a strong political force in Quetta.

It is worth mentioning here that Hasnain Hashmi is the son of BAP founder Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi .

He has also remained the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Balochistan.