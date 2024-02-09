BAP Candidate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani wins PB-32

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-32 Chagai by securing 19,091 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) candidate Mir Amanullah Natezi who bagged 17,178 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained at 43.69 per cent.