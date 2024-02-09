BAP Candidate Nawabzada Tariq Magsi wins PB-11 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawabzada Tariq Magsi has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-11, Jhall Magsi by securing 44,556 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Balochistan National Party (BNP) candidate Mir Murtaza Abbas who bagged 1,244 votes.

Overall voters turn out remained 67.96 per cent.