BAP Candidate Nawabzada Tariq Magsi Wins PB-11 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawabzada Tariq Magsi has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-11, Jhall Magsi by securing 44,556 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Balochistan National Party (BNP) candidate Mir Murtaza Abbas who bagged 1,244 votes.
Overall voters turn out remained 67.96 per cent.
