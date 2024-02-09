BAP candidate Prince Ahmed Omar Ahmedzai wins PB-46

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Prince Ahmed Omar Ahmedzai won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-46, Quetta-IX by securing 4,638 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) candidate Sardar Ahmed Khan Shahwani who bagged 1,752 votes.

Voters' turnout remained at 32.00 per cent.