UrduPoint.com

BAP Continuing Services To People Of Province: Sardar Saleh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 12:03 AM

BAP continuing services to people of province: Sardar Saleh

Senior Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani on Monday said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was continuing its services to the people of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani on Monday said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was continuing its services to the people of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a jirga of esteemed and tribal leaders of the area at the invitation of BAP's leader Hameed Comrade Langu in Kali Shabo. Senior leaders of BAP including Hameed Comrade Langu, Takri Azizullah Langu, Haji Ghulam Qadir Langu, Haji Akhtar Muhammad Langu, Rasheed Langu, Wadera Qasim Langu, Rasheed Langu, and others were also present.

Bhootani said that a better society could be formed through the promotion of brotherhood, equality, and solidarity among us, and for modern development, we have to transcend differences and adopt positive thinking.

He said that for the development of the province, it was necessary to improve the law and order situation in the province and create a conducive environment for foreign investment saying that it was also looking for employment opportunities in the public sector.

He said that the local bodies department was paying special attention to the cleanliness of the respective area only in urban areas but also in the suburbs so that the city could be kept clean.

BAP's leader Hameed comrade Langu thanked Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani for visiting the area and expressed his full support.

Related Topics

Balochistan Jirga Law And Order Government Employment

Recent Stories

MPA, DC hold meeting with HESCO chief to discuss p ..

MPA, DC hold meeting with HESCO chief to discuss power issues

3 minutes ago
 US Official Heads to Asia to Put Pressure on Myanm ..

US Official Heads to Asia to Put Pressure on Myanmar for Return to Democracy - S ..

3 minutes ago
 SRU head calls on CM Punjab

SRU head calls on CM Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of wife of Haji Hani ..

Chief Minister condoles death of wife of Haji Hanif

3 minutes ago
 Death Toll in Sunday Church Shooting in Nigeria at ..

Death Toll in Sunday Church Shooting in Nigeria at 21 - Governor's Office to Spu ..

7 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Qawwali ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Qawwali Night "Khayal"

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.