BAP Delegation Discusses Election Roadmap With ECP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 10:24 PM

A delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Wednesday held a meeting with the senior officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to deliberate the election roadmap

The delegation comprising BAP senators Manzoor Kakar, Sana Jamali, Danesh Kumar and Naseebullah Bazai, in the meeting, conveyed their party's position on conducting elections within 90 days.

Besides Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, ECP members and senior officials attended the meeting.

The discussions were primarily centered on the demarcation of Constituencies and other election related issues.

Manzoor Kakar mentioned efforts to organize a meeting of Balochistan's political parties to discuss constituency delineation and issues concerning general elections.

They intended to visit Balochistan for further discussions and would subsequently present their action plan to the Election Commission, he added.

