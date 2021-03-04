BAP & its alliance parties' newly elected senators call on Chief Minister Balochistan

Newly elected senators of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and its alliance parties called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan who is also president of BAP party on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Newly elected senators of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and its alliance parties called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan who is also president of BAP party on Thursday.

Newly senators included BAP's founder Leader Saeed Ahmed Hashm, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Prince Agha Umar Ahmadzai, Abdul Qadir, Arbab Umar Farooq Kasi, Danish Kumar and Samina Mumtaz Zehri.

During the meeting, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and its allies expressed happiness over the victory in the Senate election.

Chief Minister talked the newly elected senators and said that for the overall welfare and development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan, we would work in the best interest of the province at the Federal level.

He also congratulated the newly elected senators of BAP and allied parties, said that the lead of the parties in the coalition government in the Senate elections was positive sign of the province.

He hoped that the newly elected senators would better present the case of Balochistan in the federation for prosperity of people and development of the province.