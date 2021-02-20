BAP & its allies parties to get maximum seats in Senate elections: Ziaullah

Balochistan Minister for Home Ziaullah Langove on Saturday hoped that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) along with its allies parties would win the Senate elections with majority.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Ziaullah Langove on Saturday hoped that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) along with its allies parties would win the Senate elections with majority.

In a statement, he said BAP has nominated its candidates in the Senate elections on the basis of pure merit and, consultation with alliance parties.

The pro-people policies of Balochistan Awami Party will be seen in the case of success of the nominated candidates, he said.

He said the BAP party has made the best decisions in the public interest since coming to power.

The Minister further said the BAP led by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has put the province on the path of development, despite efforts were underway to address main issues of public at their doorstep to ensure good governance.

BAP nominees will become senators and better represent the province in the federation, he said.