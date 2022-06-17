UrduPoint.com

BAP Lawmakers' Stage Walkout From Senate To Protest Water Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 11:40 AM

BAP lawmakers' stage walkout from Senate to protest water theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Senators of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Friday staged a token walkout from the Senate to protest the theft of Balochistan province's water share.

Speaking on point of order, Senator Danesh Kumar raised the issue of water shortage in Balochistan province.

He claimed that Balochistan was getting 65 per cent less water of his share due to water theft.

He said that we can not sit in the House and lodging protest walk out.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked the minister of state for Law and Justice to get a report from IRSA regarding water issue and submit it in the House.

Responding to point of order, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan said that distribution of equal share of water would be ensured to all the provinces.

He said that we can not blame one province but this was an issue of all the provinces and we will resolve it.

Related Topics

Senate Shortage Balochistan Protest Water All From Share Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP official ..

US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP officials

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

11 hours ago
 Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work complet ..

Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work completed under Quetta Package: Commi ..

11 hours ago
 2 kids drown in Sidhnai canal while playing

2 kids drown in Sidhnai canal while playing

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.