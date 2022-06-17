BAP lawmakers' stage walkout from Senate to protest water theft

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Senators of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Friday staged a token walkout from the Senate to protest the theft of Balochistan province's water share.

Speaking on point of order, Senator Danesh Kumar raised the issue of water shortage in Balochistan province.

He claimed that Balochistan was getting 65 per cent less water of his share due to water theft.

He said that we can not sit in the House and lodging protest walk out.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked the minister of state for Law and Justice to get a report from IRSA regarding water issue and submit it in the House.

Responding to point of order, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan said that distribution of equal share of water would be ensured to all the provinces.

He said that we can not blame one province but this was an issue of all the provinces and we will resolve it.