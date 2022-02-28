BAP leader Agha dies, two injured in Hub blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Agha Habib Shah was died while two levies personnel were injured in an explosion near Hub area of Lasbela district on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims were near the Shakir Hotel at RCD Road near Hub area when a blast occurred near the vehicle of Agha Habib Shah.

As a result, he died on the spot while his two guards namely Changaiz and Maqbool suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

One of the injured was stated to be in critical condition.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigating the nature of the blast.