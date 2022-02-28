UrduPoint.com

BAP Leader Agha Dies, Two Injured In Hub Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

BAP leader Agha dies, two injured in Hub blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Agha Habib Shah was died while two levies personnel were injured in an explosion near Hub area of Lasbela district on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims were near the Shakir Hotel at RCD Road near Hub area when a blast occurred near the vehicle of Agha Habib Shah.

As a result, he died on the spot while his two guards namely Changaiz and Maqbool suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

One of the injured was stated to be in critical condition.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigating the nature of the blast.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Police Hotel Road Vehicle Died Lasbela SITE Hub Sunday

Recent Stories

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

11 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

12 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>