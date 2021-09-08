BAP leader condemns suicide attack on security force in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader and former provincial minister Subia Karan Kabzai on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide blast which left three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel martyred and several others injured on Sunday in Qeutta.

In a statement, she said such cowardly attack could not weaken the moral of security forces and nation stands with security forces to curb nefarious design of enemies of country.

She also paid rich tribute to FC personnel martyred in the Quetta suicide bombing saying the terrorists involved in the attack on the officers do not deserve any concession.

She also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of the security forces in suicide attack on FC personnel at Sona Khan area of Quetta,She said Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), police and other security forces personnel have made everlasting sacrifices in the war against terrorism in Pakistan, protecting the lives and property of the people and protecting the borders who are our national heroes.

Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan is utilizing all available resources to curb nefarious design of anti-peace elements from the province in order to maintain durable peace in the areas, she added.