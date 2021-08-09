BAP leader Subia condemns attack on police personnel in Quetta

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader and former provincial minister Subia Karan Kabzai strongly condemned the blast which left two police personnel martyred and 12 other people injured the other day in Qeutta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader and former provincial minister Subia Karan Kabzai strongly condemned the blast which left two police personnel martyred and 12 other people injured the other day in Qeutta.

In a statement, she said such cowardly attacks could not weaken the morale of security forces and nation, adding, the nation stand with security forces to curb nefarious design of enemies of country.

She also paid rich tribute to the police personnel martyred in the blast, saying, the terrorists involved in the attack on the officers do not deserve any concession.

She also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives of the policemen in the attack took place at Serena Chowk, Quetta.

Subia Karan said Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), police and other security forces personnel have made everlasting sacrifices in the war against terrorism in Pakistan, protecting the lives and property of the people and protecting the borders, adding, they were the our national heroes.

She said the day was not far when these terrorists would be wiped out from the country.