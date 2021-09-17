UrduPoint.com

BAP Led Government Put Balochistan On Track Of Development Through Sincere Efforts: CM Jam Kamal Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The delegation led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Mir Muhammad Asim Kurd Gello called on BAP President Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday.

The delegation expressed confidence on the leadership of the Balochistan Chief Minister. On which the CM Balochistan thanked the delegation that friends who have always trusted me.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Balochistan Awami Party has emerged as a progressive party in the true sense of the word saying the party has put Balochistan on the path of development and prosperity.

Jam Kamal Khan further said the party is on a mission of development and promotion of the people of the province.

Jam Kamal Khan said not only the people of Balochistan are witnessing the development process but also the people coming from outside are acknowledging these uplift schemes.

"Workers, party members and party supporters are the main pillars of the party", he added. Chief Minister said the work done by BAP would be the statement of every worker of the party saying the development initiatives of Balochistan Awami Party would be an example and also instruct the workers to make the party more active and better.

