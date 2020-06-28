UrduPoint.com
BAP, MQM, GDA Delegations Call On PM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Delegations of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Sunday separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The BAP delegation included Zubaida Jalal, Ehsanullah Reki, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Israr Tareen and Rubina Irfan, PM office media wing said in a press release.

While MQM delegation included Syed Amin ul Haq Minister for IT, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan MNA, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MNA, Kishwer Zehra MNA, Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani MNA, Salahuddin MNA and Usama Qadri MNA.

The delegation of GDA including Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr.

Fehmida Mirza and Saira Bano MNA also met the prime minister.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, education Minister Sahafqat Mahmood, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Suri and PTI's Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar were also present on the occasion.

Separately, according to PM office media wing, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana members of the National Assembly, and Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) leader Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti also called on the prime minister.\932

