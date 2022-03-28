UrduPoint.com

BAP Parts Way With PTI Govt In Centre: Magsi

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 10:33 PM

BAP parts way with PTI govt in centre: Magsi

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Parliamentary Leader Mir Khalid Khan Magsi Monday announced that the party had parted its way with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Parliamentary Leader Mir Khalid Khan Magsi Monday announced that the party had parted its way with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the centre.

Khalid Khan Magsi made the announcement in a joint press conference here along with leaders of different opposition parties' including Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland records 1,275 confirmed Covid-19 ..

Chinese mainland records 1,275 confirmed Covid-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Ontario Lawmaker Faces Nine Charges Over Ottawa Co ..

Ontario Lawmaker Faces Nine Charges Over Ottawa Convoy Protest - Reports

1 minute ago
 Opposition starts trembling as PML-Q supports PM i ..

Opposition starts trembling as PML-Q supports PM in no-trust motion: Farrukh

4 minutes ago
 Number of Ukrainian Refugees Arriving in EU Decrea ..

Number of Ukrainian Refugees Arriving in EU Decreases - EU

4 minutes ago
 Canada's Indigenous Leaders Meet With Pope, Seek A ..

Canada's Indigenous Leaders Meet With Pope, Seek Apology for Children's Abuse - ..

4 minutes ago
 US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing in Nort ..

US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing in Northern Syria - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>