BAP parts way with PTI govt in centre: Magsi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Parliamentary Leader Mir Khalid Khan Magsi Monday announced that the party had parted its way with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the centre.

Khalid Khan Magsi made the announcement in a joint press conference here along with leaders of different opposition parties' including Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari.