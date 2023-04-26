UrduPoint.com

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Wednesday expressed its complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, giving full authority to Parliamentary Party leader in National Assembly Khalid Magsi to make all decisions on behalf of the party

The consultative meeting was held to discuss its current political situation of the country. Party President Abdul Qadoos Bizenjo was also trusted with party decisions.

During the meeting, the Balochistan Awami Party reaffirmed their commitment to the development of Balochistan and pledged their support for Khalid Maqsi on all decisions.

The party also discussed various issues concerning the province.

As a coalition partner in the government, the Balochistan Awami Party restated its dedication to providing support to the government. Furthermore, they agreed to schedule additional consultative meetings in the future. The party has resolved all internal matters and stands united in their endeavor to serve the people of Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Khalid Maqi, Robina Ehsan, and Zubeida Jalal. Federal Minister Israr Tarin, and Minister of State Ehsanullah Reki were also present.

