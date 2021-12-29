BAP party united under leadership of CM Balochistan Bizenjo: Noor Muhammad

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) including Opposition Leader Malik Skindar Advocate and Asghar Khan Tareen on Wednesday called on Finance Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) including Opposition Leader Malik Skindar Advocate and Asghar Khan Tareen on Wednesday called on Finance Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar.

The relevant solving problems of areas, welfare of public and other progress of development schemes were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said that my doors are open for all stakeholders and public saying that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is united under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

We will never do justice to anyone, we believe in the administration of justice, he said adding that due to the wrong policies of the previous governments, the province deviated from its original destination.

He said that serving the people is a mission and in this regard, our government has launched numerous public welfare projects during the last three years and has set a new precedent by carrying out reforms in various fields in a short span of time.