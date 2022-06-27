UrduPoint.com

BAP Striving For Democracy In Balochistan: Saleh Bhootani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 10:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s provincial president and senior minister for local government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani has said their party was striving for the survival of democracy by holding central and provincial elections and giving importance to the votes of the workers.

He maintained that the BAP was a democratic party and by holding elections through the central and provincial general council in a democratic manner proved that BAP was not a singal man's party and rejected the politics of inheritance.

He expressed these views while talking to party leaders and workers at the central secretariat of BAP here on Monday.

Bhootani claimed that in order to promote the democratic norms in Balochistan, BAP would complete its structural organization at union council level.

He categorically stated that the BAP would not give any official position to anyone without competence.

The provincial minister urged the party workers to get active in their respective Constituencies and spread the party's ideology and manifesto at the grass root level.

The leadership of BAP would soon visit the whole province of Balochistan to review the issues of the workers and other matters, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

