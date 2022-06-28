UrduPoint.com

BAP Suggests Two Names For Chairman NAB

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party has suggested two Names for the post of Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) lying vacant after the completion of Justice retired Javed Iqbal term in the first week of June, 2022.

Justice Javed Iqbal, former Chairman NAB relinquished the charge on June 2, 2022 following an expiry of amendment made by the PTI led government through which he was given extension and was allowed to continue work till the appointment of new Chairman NAB.

BAP Parliamentary leader in Balochistan Assembly Khalid Magsi, in a letter written to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, recommended two names including former Judge Balochistan High Court Ahmed Khan Lashari and Ex Justice Islamabad High Court Ghulam Azam Qambrani for the post of chairman NAB.

It may be mentioned here that currently Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah is looking after day-to-day affairs of the bureau till the appointment of new chairman NAB.

More Stories From Pakistan

