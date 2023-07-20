Open Menu

BAP To Fully Participate In General Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Central President and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday presided over an important meeting of the senior leadership of the party.

The meeting decided that BAP would fully participate in the general elections and win on the basis of its performance in the province.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Party Chief Organizer Speaker Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Parliamentary leader of BAP in the National Assembly, Mir Khalid Khan Magsi, Senator Naseebullah Bazai and Center Muhammad Abdul Qadir were also present.

The meeting also decided that the party candidates would be nominated in all Constituencies, alliance with other political parties and seat adjustment could also be reviewed in general elections.

A parliamentary board would be established soon for the distribution of tickets.

The party meeting would be held on July 26 in Quetta to review other party issues including the establishment of the parliamentary board.

The BAP members of the National Assembly, Senate and Provincial Assembly were instructed to ensure participation in the meeting.

The senior leadership of the party expressed full confidence in the central president of the party.

