BAP to move No-Trust-Motion against Balochistan CM PTI Balochistan chapter

Quetta: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 18th, 2022) The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Wednesday planned to move a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

PTI Balochistan chapter President Yar Muhammad Rind said they were united against their leader Bizenjo and decided to move a no-trust motion against him.

"We have numbers and we will file no-confidence motion against Bizenjo," said Rind. He said he was hopeful that no-trust-motion would be successful against him.

He stated that PTI would decide about the new chief minister after holding consultations with other parties.

The numbers show that out of 65 members, the votes of 33 members will be required for the no-confidence motion to be successful while the party needed 17 votes to file the motion against the CM.

He said the people of Balochistan are not happy with Bizenjo.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah, Bizenjo will remain the chief minister of Balochistan for the next five years as well.

She said, "No-Trust-Motion against him will not succeedl,".

On April 10, for the first time in the political history of the country, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence.