BAP To Not Be Ended On Anyone's Desire: CM Bizenjo

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 11:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would not be ended on anyone's desire while our party was as strong and stable as the first day in the province.

Talking to media persons here, he said that all political parties and their leaderships have respect and dignity saying that the BAP party has achieved a lot of success in the objectives for which it was created.

For the development and prosperity of the province, our government took such bold historical decisions, which were unprecedented in the past, he maintained.

He said that elimination of unnecessary check posts, Gwadar's long-standing problems of electricity and water have been resolved adding that we have protected the rights of fishermen and given them labor status, contract teachers and employees of other departments made permanent.

"In a peaceful atmosphere, local body elections, census, exhibition match of PSL, national games were held after 19 years due to positive measures of incumbent provincial government", he underlined.

He said that current provincial government had taken timely step to control crisis of wheat after targeting the purchase of wheat, relief and rehabilitation of flood victims provided to flood victims and one month's ration to 100,000 deserving families were provided during Ramazan The CM said that the government was trying to present a balanced and people-friendly budget for 2022-23.

Balochistan became the first province where e-tendering was started for the establishment of an e-service center and transparency in the development process, many other achievements are to our credit, he added.

He said that our party, which was formed to solve the problems of the province and played a key role in the politics of the province and the country saying that BAP would not be terminated on anyone's wish.

He said that he respected everyone's opinion for the betterment of the province and the party.

The Chief Minister stands firmly for the resolution of the problems of the province and the protection of the rights of his people.

