BAP To Win Elections On Basis Of Performance: Saleh Bhootani

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Senior Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani on Monday said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led government would win the general elections with big margin on the basis of its performance, while the provincial regime was providing better results in its limited resources

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani on Monday said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led government would win the general elections with big margin on the basis of its performance, while the provincial regime was providing better results in its limited resources.

In the next elections, with the support of the people, the BAP will form a government with an overwhelming majority, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Balochsitan Awami Party (BAP) led by its senior leader Malik Khudabaksh Langu, political secretary of CM Balochistan.

The members in the delegation were Shah Zaman Khan Ghilzai, Abdul Fateh Jamali, Chaudhry Shabbir Ahmed, Sajid Jaskani, Mohib Tareen, Shahbaz Kakar and Shaista Khan Kasi.

Sardar Saleh Bhoottani said that it was the duty of their government to conduct transparent and peaceful local body elections in the province and ensured devolution of power to the local government's representatives so that they could provide basic facilities to the people at their doorstep.

.

