Bappi Distributes Cheques Of Rs 2.8mln To 43 Dialysis Patients

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:53 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Bappi distributed cheques worth Rs 2.8 million to 43 deserving patients for free dialysis here on Monday.

During his visit to dialysis centre DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh,he said that Pakistan Baitul Maal was utilizing all possible resources to help poor and needy persons. He announced funds for 25 kids of thalassaemia and special funds for dialysis centre Kot Addu. He said that efforts would be made to increase funds for dialysis patients from 43 to 65 at Muzaffagarh Centre DHQ Hospital.

Later, talking to journalists, Aon Abbas Bappi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had powers to remove any minister from his post over violations of party policy.

He said that there was no shortage of flour and sugar in the country.

He said that establishment of South Punjab secretariat was expected at Multan-Bahawalpur road before local body elections 2021-22. He said that there were some misunderstandings between Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and the government over administrative issues which had been resolved.

He said that 850,000 bags of 20kg flour were being provided across the Punjab on daily basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen lauded the MD Baitul Maal for providing funds to deserving patients and urged the local philanthropists to play role in helping poors.

