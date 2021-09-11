Bappi for strict measures to control inflation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab President and Senator Aon Abbas Bappi urged upon officers to take strict measures to control artificial inflation

During a meeting of District Coordination Committee in Bahawalngar, Senator Aon Abbas Bappi stated that officers should work as per vision of the incumbent government.

He directed them to take concrete steps to offer maximum relief to masses. The government is committed to offer maximum facilities to masses at their doorstep. Earlier, he along with PTI Chief Organizer and Senator Saif Ullah Sarwar Khan Niaz , MNA Mian Abdul Ghaffar and Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Shoukat Ali Laleka received briefing about different uplift schemes in progress across the district.

Senator Saif Ullah Niazi stated that new uplift schemes should be initiated in consultation with people's representatives. The officials informed that 133 uplift schemes worth Rs 24009 million were in progress. Similarly, price Control Magistrates conducted raids at 70499 shops from January 2021 to September 10. About 16,753 shopkeepers were fined Rs 11, 381,646. Similarly, 469 FIRs were registered against the profiteers, said officials.

Meanwhile, Chairman District Development Committee Mian Abdul Ghaffar Watto directed officers to visit field and monitor development work. There would be no compromise on quality of work. He also instructed officers to complete the development schemes within stipulated time period.