BAP's Central Leader Condemns Quetta's Serena Hotal Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

BAP's central leader condemns Quetta's Serena Hotal blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)' s central leader and former provincial Minister Subia Kiran Kabzai on Saturday condemned the blast of Quetta Serena Hotal.

In statement issued here, she said anti elements wanted to destabilize peace of the country with the aim to halt development processes.

She said all nation stand with Pakistan Army and other armed forces to eradicate terrorism activities from the country.

Subia Kiran Kabzai said Pak Army and agencies have broken the backbone of terrorists and terrorism would be wiped out from the country soon.

More Stories From Pakistan

