QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) Chief Organizer Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali Monday expressed his deep grief sorrow over the death of Senator Kulsoom Parveen.

In a condolence statement, he extended his condolences to the family of the deceased. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family members.