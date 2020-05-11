Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s central leader Khalil George on Sunday said the provincial government led by Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking practical measures to help needy people in difficult time in wake of the coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s central leader Khalil George on Sunday said the provincial government led by Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking practical measures to help needy people in difficult time in wake of the coronavirus.

He expressed these views while distributing gifts among mothers to celebrate International Mother's Day at a local Church where a simple ceremony was held in honor of mothers, which was attended by a large number of mothers.

Addressing the function, former member of National Assembly (MNA) Khalil George said that we share equally grief of mothers and deserving families during this difficult time of lockdown, saying that we should help each other during lockdown situation in order to cope with the challenge of coronavirus.

He also urged the citizens to respect and care mothers because International Mother's Day was celebrated across the world to highlight honors and sacrifices of mothers, saying that all segment of society including stakeholders play their role to maintain values of mothers in the society.