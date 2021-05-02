UrduPoint.com
BAP's Mission To Ensure Protection Rights Of Laborers: Ziaullah Longove

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said the dream of development and prosperity cannot be realized without protecting the dignity, honor, and rights of the working class in the society.

He said Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has come up with a manifesto for the protection of the rights and welfare of the workers under which lasting measures have been taken in the province which will ensure the protection of the right of the working class.

He expressed these views in a statement issued on the occasion of International Workers' Day.

The Home Minister said that International Workers' Day highlighted the greatness of labor and the importance of the working class in the development of society.

This day reminded us that labor is a fundamental part of society and an important factor of prosperity. "Societies that care about the well-being of their working class thrive," he said, saying islam emphasizes the greatness of labor and teaches the payment of workers' right time. He said that Balochistan Awami Party is recognized the fundamental role of workers in the overall prosperity of the nation and the present provincial government realized the importance of working class saying that therefore, steps have to be taken for their welfare and the initiative aims to provide decent and attractive employment opportunities for working people.

