UrduPoint.com

BAP's Most Of Members Supports To CM Bizenjo & No Threat His Regime: Sardar Khetran

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 08:41 PM

BAP's most of members supports to CM Bizenjo & no threat his regime: Sardar Khetran

Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has the support of most members of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and there was no threat to his government as CM Balochistan

Quetta, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) ::Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has the support of most members of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and there was no threat to his government as CM Balochistan.

Former Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has no authority to issue show cause notice to Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, he said adding that the constitution has given authority to CM Balochistan to change in his cabinet any members, while Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) elections would be held after Ramadan and whoever has the majority would be the president of BAP.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters here on Friday. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was using all available resources to solve the problems of the people at the their doorsteps.

"New avenues will open up and new employment opportunities will be created under Reko Diq agreement", he added.

Sardar said that Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has the support of most members of Balochistan Awami Party saying former Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has no authority to issue show cause notice to the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

He said that when a no-confidence motion was being filed against Jam Kamal Khan, Mir Zahoor Buledi was nominated as the acting president of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Balochistan Awami Party elections would be held after Ramadan.

Replying to a question, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo has the full support of Balochistan Awami Party and other coalition parties and the provincial government was strong and there was no threat to it.

Replying to a question, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that some people see the Chief Minister in their dreams even at night and no one could be banned from dreaming.

Replying to a question, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that the government was serious about solving the problems of government employees while employees should also perform their duties properly and play their role in solving the problems of the people.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister All From Government Cabinet Agreement Ramadan Employment

Recent Stories

SU to conduct B.A LLB semester examinations from A ..

SU to conduct B.A LLB semester examinations from April 14

33 seconds ago
 QWP wins Tehsil Hasban Basha Upper Kohistan

QWP wins Tehsil Hasban Basha Upper Kohistan

35 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on PTI's pe ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on PTI's petition

37 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia allows holders of all types of visas ..

Saudi Arabia allows holders of all types of visas to perform umrah

40 seconds ago
 US labor market nears full recovery after strong M ..

US labor market nears full recovery after strong March hiring

3 minutes ago
 Japan to Raise Daily Quota of Foreign Arrivals to ..

Japan to Raise Daily Quota of Foreign Arrivals to 10,000 on April 10 - Gov't

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.