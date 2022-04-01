Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has the support of most members of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and there was no threat to his government as CM Balochistan

Quetta, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) ::Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has the support of most members of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and there was no threat to his government as CM Balochistan.

Former Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has no authority to issue show cause notice to Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, he said adding that the constitution has given authority to CM Balochistan to change in his cabinet any members, while Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) elections would be held after Ramadan and whoever has the majority would be the president of BAP.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters here on Friday. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was using all available resources to solve the problems of the people at the their doorsteps.

"New avenues will open up and new employment opportunities will be created under Reko Diq agreement", he added.

Sardar said that Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has the support of most members of Balochistan Awami Party saying former Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has no authority to issue show cause notice to the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

He said that when a no-confidence motion was being filed against Jam Kamal Khan, Mir Zahoor Buledi was nominated as the acting president of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Balochistan Awami Party elections would be held after Ramadan.

Replying to a question, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo has the full support of Balochistan Awami Party and other coalition parties and the provincial government was strong and there was no threat to it.

Replying to a question, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that some people see the Chief Minister in their dreams even at night and no one could be banned from dreaming.

Replying to a question, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that the government was serious about solving the problems of government employees while employees should also perform their duties properly and play their role in solving the problems of the people.