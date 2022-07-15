(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Laeeq Ahmed of Pakistan Army.

In statement, he said that Lieutenant Colonel Laeeq Ahmed was martyred after he was abducted from Warchoom area of Ziarat district.

He said that anti-national elements were committing such crimes to create an atmosphere of fear and terror and to spoil the peaceful environment of Balochistan.

"Opponents of the development and prosperity of Balochistan will never succeed in their nefarious intentions and the people of the province stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army in the journey of national integrity, stability and development", he added.

He said such cowardly acts could not weaken the firm resolve of the nation. He paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army soldiers saying that today Pakistan has become an invincible country.

He also extended his sympathy with the family of martyr of Col. Laeeq Ahmed and we stood with the family of the victim.