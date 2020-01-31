Baqai Medical University chalks out program to commemorate World Cancer Day

Baqai Medical University has chalked out series of programs at its various centres to mark World Cancer Day being observed on February 4

First of the series of the event including an awareness walk and a lecture will be held at the Department of Community Dentistry of Baqai Dental College at BMU campus.

Baqai Foundation outreach centers, Baqai Medical Complex - Gharo, Khuda Ki Basti - Surjani Town and Fahmi Health and education Centre at Gulberg will also carry out similar activities.

The students of community dentistry department during the exercise intend to visit Gadap neighborhood, mainly comprising villages, to raise awareness about prevention of oral cancer - its causes and effects on health leading to socio-economic problems for the family.

Following the public awareness walk lectures on management of the disease will be delivered by senior oncologists, for students and faculty members of BMU.