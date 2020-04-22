UrduPoint.com
Baqar Abbas Naqvi Posted As Secretary College Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Baqar Abbas Naqvi posted as Secretary College Education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Baqar Abbas Naqvi, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20), Special Secretary, Finance Department, has been transfered and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as a Secretary, Sindh College education Department, vice Rafique Ahmed Buriro, an officer of PAS (BS-20) transferred.

According to separate notifications issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Baqar Abbas shall also hold additional charge of the post of Special Secretary, Finance Department, till further orders.

Navid Ahmed Shaikh, an officer of PAS (BS-21), Secretary (Services), General Administration and Coordination Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as a Secretary, Training, Management and Research Wing, Services, General Administration and Coordination Department , relieving Mr.

Muhammad Aslam Ghori, an officer of Secretariat Group (BS-20), Secretary, Information Department of the additional charge.

Muhammad Iqbal Memon, an officer of PAS (BS-21), Secretary (G.A) Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, has been transferred and posted with immediate effectand until further orders as a Secretary (Services), Services, General Administration andCoordination Department, vice Navid Ahmed Shaikh, an officer of PAS (BS-21) transferred.

