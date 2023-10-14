Baqar condemns terrorism incident in Turbat

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has strongly condemned an incident of terrorism in Turbat.

He said that those, who shed the blood of innocent workers had no religion.

The Chief Minister said that such people did not even deserve to be called Muslims.

He also condoled the bereaved families and prayed for the deceased.